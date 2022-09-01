I have always stood by Gandhi family: Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Laying all speculation to rest after his meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from the Congress after blaming party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that he has always stood by the Gandhi family.

Hooda, along with other G-23 leaders, including Anand Sharma and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chauhan, had met Azad at his Delhi residence on Tuesday.

While talking to The Tribune, Hooda said, “Azad didn’t tell anyone before leaving the party. Earlier, our demand was that an election for the Congress President’s post should happen which was already agreed to. I met him so that bitterness between leaders is reduced.”

On the question that Azad had specifically blamed party leadership, Hooda said, “I have always stood by the Gandhi family.” He added that he would stay in the party. He recalled how he stood by Sonia Gandhi during her Amethi rally, which was held few years after Rajiv Gandhi’s death during the then PM PV Narasimha Rao’s regime.

“I have no plan to contest Congress president election,” he said.

Earlier, Hooda had described Azad leaving the Congress Party as “unfortunate”.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member and former Union Minister Kumari Selja brought up the issue of Hooda meeting Azad before senior party functionaries. “Such a meeting disheartens party’s rank and file as he quit the party after blaming leadership and even made personal comments against our leaders,” she said. “It was no time to meet him as he has already announced the formation of a new party, she added.”Hooda refused to comment on Selja’s statement.

Azad resigned from the Congress on August 26. In his resignation letter, he said that he had reached a point of no return with party president Sonia Gandhi serving as a nominal figure head since 2019 and all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi or “worse still his security guards and personal assistants”.