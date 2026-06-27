‘I never pay attention to rumours’: Manohar Lal on Cabinet expansion

Amid the ongoing political speculation over a possible expansion of the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs and Karnal MP, Manohar Lal, refrained from commenting on rumours and said he never pays attention to speculation.

Advertisement

“I never pay attention to discussions or rumours. Whatever happens comes before everyone. You will know when it happens, and I will know too,” he said when asked about such speculations at the party's district office, Karna Kamal.

Advertisement

Manohar Lal interacted with party workers in Karnal on Saturday and held a meeting. He also met the local residents at PWD Rest House.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday night, Manohar Lal reached Karnal through train, where party workers and leaders including local MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, district president Parveen Lather and others welcomed him. Anand informed Manohar Lal about the facilities being developed at the railway station including installation of lift and escalator.

Responding to questions regarding the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, the Union Minister termed it unfortunate.

Advertisement

“The matter is being inquired into by the Uttar Pradesh Police, but whatever incident has taken place is unfortunate,” he added.

Speaking about his visit, Manohar Lal said a specific time had been fixed to meet party workers and a large number of workers met him first at the Rest House and later at the party’s office.

“Whenever I come to Karnal, workers and local residents expect to meet me and share their concerns,” he added.

On the BJP Core Group meeting scheduled in Chandigarh on Sunday, the Union Minister said he would also be attending the meeting.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to participate in a Core Group meeting, I attend it. Tomorrow's meeting is in Chandigarh, and I will also be present," he said.

Highlighting India's achievements in the solar energy sector, Manohar Lal said the country was once largely dependent on thermal power, but the need to reduce pollution led the government to promote solar and hydro power projects.

“Solar energy has been expanded across the country, and nearly 54 per cent of our installed power capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. As electricity demand increases, we are also focusing on energy storage solutions. Since solar power is available only during the day, we are rapidly developing pump storage and other systems to meet peak-hour demand," he said.

When asked about India's future energy requirements, Manohar Lal said the rapid growth of AI, data centres and nuclear expansion would significantly increase the country's power demand. It will require an additional 30 gigawatt (GW) of electricity generation capacity. Presently 9 GW is running and 8 GW in the pipeline. To meet this demand, the government is also focusing on expanding nuclear power, with private players expected to participate in the sector.

Manohar Lal said India has set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

When asked whether he could become the Chief Minister of Haryana again, Manohar Lal smiled and avoided giving a direct reply.