I-T Dept holds outreach event on foreign assets disclosure scheme

The Income Tax Department, Rohtak, organised an outreach-cum-interactive programme to encourage eligible taxpayers to disclose specified undisclosed foreign assets and report foreign assets omitted from their Income Tax Returns under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026.

Shivani Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Rohtak, attended the programme as the chief guest while officers of the Income Tax Department and representatives of Tax Bar Associations from Rohtak, Panipat, Jind and Hisar participated in the session, along with prominent taxpayers from the Rohtak charge.

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During the programme, Sumit, Income Tax Officer, presented an overview of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Rohtak charge. Harshit Bansal, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnal, subsequently explained the objectives, eligibility criteria, applicability and benefits of FAST-DS, 2026.

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He informed the participants that the scheme provided a one-time opportunity, open from August 16 to December 31, 2026, for the eligible taxpayers to disclose specified undisclosed foreign assets or report foreign assets omitted from their Income Tax Returns, subject to the prescribed conditions.

“The scheme provides for specified tax and additional charges or a nominal fee of Rs 1 lakh, depending on the category of disclosure, along with waiver of penalty and prosecution, subject to applicable provisions,” he explained.

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Addressing the participants, Shivani Singh emphasised the importance of timely and accurate disclosure of foreign assets and income. She urged the tax professionals and representatives of the tax bar associations to spread awareness about the scheme and inform the eligible taxpayers about the opportunity available to them.

She also reiterated the Department’s commitment to taxpayer facilitation, prompt grievance redressal and constructive engagement with stakeholders.

SK Jain, president, Income Tax Bar Association, Rohtak, and Shiv Gupta, president, District Tax Bar Association, advocates, taxpayers included Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, LPS Bossard; Rakesh Kumar, general manager, Gramin Bank, Rohtak; and Ashish Bansal, managing director, Rohtash Fasteners were among those present on the occasion.