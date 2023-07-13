IAF undertakes HADR operations in flood-hit Ambala

Ambala, July 13
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) for relief operations in flood-hit areas in Ambala.
The helicopters have so far dropped around 2000 kg of relief material comprising of water bottles, ration and tarpaulin sheets in the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra.
IAF is undertaking the HADR Ops in coordination with civil administration to drop essential supplies in areas inundated with water.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely
12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...
Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday
Private establishments will be advised to work from home
Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana
At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...
PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his v...
Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists
HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...