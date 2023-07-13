IAF undertakes HADR operations in flood-hit Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 13

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) for relief operations in flood-hit areas in Ambala.

The helicopters have so far dropped around 2000 kg of relief material comprising of water bottles, ration and tarpaulin sheets in the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra.

IAF is undertaking the HADR Ops in coordination with civil administration to drop essential supplies in areas inundated with water.

