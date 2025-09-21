DT
Home / Haryana / IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthrals people at Hisar air show

IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthrals people at Hisar air show

"The show conveyed a strong message of discipline, teamwork and unwavering patriotism," said CM Saini
PTI
Hisar, Updated At : 07:15 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini looks on as IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performs manoeuvers during an airshow at the airport in Hisar. (@NayabSainiBJP/X via PTI)
The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran team enthralled people with skilful aerobatic feats during an air show at Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex here on Sunday.

A large number of people from Hisar and surrounding districts, along with officers and soldiers from the Army cantonment, their families, and students from Army Public School and National Cadet Corps witnessed the performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the air show is a source of inspiration for youth.

The show conveyed a strong message of discipline, teamwork and unwavering patriotism, and each feat of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team reflected the spirit of the motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (always the best), he said.

He also expressed confidence that the youth will take pride in the country's armed forces and bring glory to the nation.

Addressing the officers, soldiers and civilians, Saini said that Indian Air Force is a vital part of the nation's security shield.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strength of the air force has been significantly enhanced with the induction of modern fighter aircraft such as Rafale, he said.

Indian pilots flying Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas fighter jets are fully capable of defeating the enemy, the Chief Minister said, expressing pride that the IAF demonstrated its valour and strength during Operation Sindoor, earning global recognition.

