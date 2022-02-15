IAS, 2 HCS officers get new postings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The Haryana Government on Monday transferred an IAS officer and two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Managing Director (MD), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Saket Kumar, has been transferred as Director General Ayush.

Joint Director, Admin, Ayush, Vinesh Kumar, is now SDM Ladwa.

Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Hisar, Aanchal Bhaskar was holding the charge of BDPO Hisar-I. She would now hold the charge of BDPO Agroha instead of BDPO Hisar-I as additional charge. —