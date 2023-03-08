 IAS officer alleges extortion bid, case registered : The Tribune India

IAS officer alleges extortion bid, case registered

IAS officer alleges extortion bid, case registered


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 7

Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav has approached the police against an alleged fraudster for repeatedly calling her for extortion of Rs 5 crore “to get her name cleared” from a matter in a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana.

As per the complaint, the accused also claimed that he was instructed by some politician to contact her and she had also submitted a recording of the conversation with the accused to the police.

An FIR was registered against the caller on Monday night and cops began probe in the matter. Virender Vij, DCP, East, said an unknown person was speaking to the IAS officer by calling on WhatsApp.

“The recording given by the IAS officer was heard in which when the woman officer asked the accused about the money, he said ‘5’. There is no mention of Rs 5 crore anywhere in the recording of the conversation,”claimed DCP Vij. According to the complaint filed by Sector 46 resident Anita Yadav, on March 3 she had received a call from mobile number 9460378768 and the caller told his name Rishi. He asked her to make A payment of Rs 5 crore to get her name “cleared” from a matter being investigated by the ACB. He said he was instructed by some politician to contact her.

The government had recently granted permission to the ACB to probe Anita Yadav, another IAS officer, and seven officials in connection with a scam in Faridabad.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

2
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

3
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

4
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

5
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

6
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Nation

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

9
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

10
Nation

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

Don't Miss

View All
Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Top News

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM exhorts India Inc

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc

Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...

Ahead of US official’s India visit, China slams ‘Asian NATO’

Ahead of US official’s India visit, China slams ‘Asian NATO’


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Dadu Majra Dumping Ground: Chandigarh MC mulls buying leachate machine

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University