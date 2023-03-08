IAS officer alleges extortion bid, case registered

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 7

Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav has approached the police against an alleged fraudster for repeatedly calling her for extortion of Rs 5 crore “to get her name cleared” from a matter in a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana.

As per the complaint, the accused also claimed that he was instructed by some politician to contact her and she had also submitted a recording of the conversation with the accused to the police.

An FIR was registered against the caller on Monday night and cops began probe in the matter. Virender Vij, DCP, East, said an unknown person was speaking to the IAS officer by calling on WhatsApp.

“The recording given by the IAS officer was heard in which when the woman officer asked the accused about the money, he said ‘5’. There is no mention of Rs 5 crore anywhere in the recording of the conversation,”claimed DCP Vij. According to the complaint filed by Sector 46 resident Anita Yadav, on March 3 she had received a call from mobile number 9460378768 and the caller told his name Rishi. He asked her to make A payment of Rs 5 crore to get her name “cleared” from a matter being investigated by the ACB. He said he was instructed by some politician to contact her.

The government had recently granted permission to the ACB to probe Anita Yadav, another IAS officer, and seven officials in connection with a scam in Faridabad.