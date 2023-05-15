 IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP : The Tribune India

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

Accuses anti-corruption bureau of life-threatening behaviour

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 15

The ongoing controversy over alleged harassment of senior IAS officer D Suresh and his family by state anti-corruption bureau has taken a new turn with the officer seeking police protection.

In a letter to Haryana DGP and Gurugram police commissioner, Suresh has accused the bureau of life-threatening behaviour and sought police deployment outside his Gurugram residence on Golf Course road besides his wife’s office in Sector 44.

“On account of my vehement opposition to their illegal and criminal activities I fear for safety of my family. The anti-corruption bureau is behaving like goons and resorting to extortion, kidnapping, trespassing, torture, forgery, bribery, etc. I seek protection for my family and residence and my wife’s office,” read the letter.

While no official statement has been issued by vigilance bureau a senior officer said they were conducting enquiry legally and following all procedures.

It may be noted that few days ago Suresh’s wife Kanthi D Suresh who is Editor-in-chief of a sports media organisation had moved Chief Secretary, Haryana DGP seeking an FIR against vigilance bureau for allegedly targeting and harassing her.

In a complaint also marked to Gurugram commissioner and Gurugram DC, Kanthi accused vigilance officials of conducting illegal raids at her and her shareholder’s premises and also abducting her staff and forcing them to make false disclosures.

Vigilance bureau is currently probing D Suresh for alleged revenue loss to HSVP by reallocation of a resumed school site.

D Suresh’s vigilance case pertains to allocation of 1.5 acres of land in Sector 55 -56 to Spring Dales school society for a primary school. The vigilance bureau following an enquiry recommended action against him and other accused alleging that the school site was re-allotted to the society in 2019 at rates of year 1993 which caused department loss by almost 1,000 per cent. The enquiry highlighted this was done on speaking orders of then Chief administrator HSVP D Suresh.

