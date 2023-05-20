IAS officer sent to judicial custody

Faridabad, May 19
IAS officer Dharmender Singh, who was arrested on May 15 in a bribery case amounting to Rs 1.10 crore, was sent to judicial custody after the completion of his four-day police remand here today.
Singh was arrested in connection with a probe launched by the local police regarding the complaint of the bribe taken by some persons from the complainant Lalit Bansal in June last year. The complainant had alleged that the money was taken from him by some persons on the promise of getting a major contract of the Municipal Corporation Sonepat (MCS) last year.
