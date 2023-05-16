 IAS officer wants police protection, claims ACB behaving like ‘goons’ : The Tribune India

IAS officer wants police protection, claims ACB behaving like ‘goons’

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 15

The ongoing controversy over the alleged harassment of senior IAS officer D Suresh and his family by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intestified as Suresh has now sought police protection for his family. In a letter to the state DGP and Police Commissioner, Gurugram, Suresh has accused the bureau of “life-threatening” behaviour and sought police deployment at his Gurugram residence and his wife’s office in Sector 44.

“On account of my vehement opposition to their illegal and criminal activities, I fear for the safety of my family. The bureau is behaving like goons and resorting to extortion, kidnapping, trespassing, torture, forgery, bribery etc. I seek protection for my family and residence, and my wife’s office,” the letter read.

While no official statement has been issued by the ACB, a senior officer said they were conducting an inquiry legally and following procedure.

Few days ago, Suresh’s wife Kanthi D Suresh, Editor-in-Chief of a sports media organisation, had approached the Chief Secretary and the DGP, seeking an FIR against the ACB for allegedly targeting and harassing her. In a complaint also marked to the Gurugram Commissioner and DC, she accused bureau officials of conducting illegal raids on her office premises and that of the share-holder’s, and also “abducting” her staff and forcing them to make false disclosures.

The bureau is currently probing D Suresh for alleged revenue loss to the HSVP by reallocation of a resumed school site. Following an inquiry, the bureau recommended action against him and other accused, alleging that the school site was reallotted to the society in 2019 at the rates of 1993, which caused the department a loss of almost 1,000 per cent. The inquiry highlighted this was done on “speaking orders” of D Suresh,

