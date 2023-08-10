ICAR for scientific mgmt of water for cane crop

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 9

Dr SK Chaudhari, Deputy Director-General (Natural Resource Management), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on Wednesday laid emphasis on the judicious use of water, fertilisers, and pesticides.

“The scientific management of water, fertilisers and pesticides in sugarcane, which is a water-guzzling crop, will enhance the water productivity and also contribute in reducing agricultural pollution,” said Dr Chaudhari. He was inaugurating a three-day international workshop on Hindon Roots Sensing (HIROS) to review the research progress under four work packages on in-situ and remote sensing, eco-hydrological modeling at field and basin scale at the ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI). He suggested enlarging of the scale outcomes and their intensive validation to make informed policy discussion. He said developed good water management practices would be scalable to similar river basin.

Dr DS Bundela, project investigator, ICAR-CSSRI, highlighted the future perspectives of the project, which might contribute in reducing water pollution, while Prof Jos Van Dam representing the Dutch side, spoke about the role and activities as an international partner in this project, particularly the use of Irri-watch data-base for effective water management in sugarcane cultivation. Dr RK Yadav, director, ICAR-CSSRI, promised his full support in the implementation of planned activities.

#Karnal