ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute research scholar wins National Pune Agri Hackathon

In a boost to sustainable agricultural research, Yash Sonawane, a first-year PhD scholar at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), has brought laurels to the institute by winning the National Pune Agri Hackathon-2026.

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Competing against top researchers, innovators and agri-entrepreneurs, Sonawane clinched the coveted position for his path-breaking PhD project titled “ProtoFeeds”.

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Along with the winner’s trophy, he has been awarded research commercialisation grant of Rs 25 lakh to scale up his innovative model, said Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI.

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The breakthrough project, developed under the Division of Livestock Production Management (LPM) at ICAR-NDRI, focuses on the theme of “Innovations in Renewable Energy in Agriculture and Farm Waste Management”. Named ProtoFeeds, the project designs a highly efficient, bio-circular system that utilises black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) to aggressively convert municipal and agricultural organic waste into high-value protein meals, lipids and organic fertilisers, he added.

Rigorous livestock feeding trials validated under the study proved that substituting standard concentrate feed with 10% to 15% dried larvae significantly enhances body weight gain, nutrient digestibility and blood hemoglobin levels in animals without any adverse health effects.

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The techno-economic model of ProtoFeeds was highly lauded by the national jury for its potential to revolutionize India’s “Waste to Wealth” initiatives, said the Director.

Compared to conventional composting or Bio-CNG setups, the automated BSFL bioconversion model slashes land requirements to just 1–2 acres per 100 tonnes per day, compresses waste processing times to just 12–15 days and offers a rapid commercial payback period of 1 to 3 years, he maintained.

Sonawane expressed gratitude for the exceptional academic environment, elite mentorship and institutional support provided by the Director and faculty of ICAR-NDRI, which paved the way for this landmark achievement.

The Rs 25 Lakh financial grant will be dedicated entirely to expanding the project’s research framework and commercial scale-up, positioning the institute at the forefront of smart, eco-friendly and sustainable agricultural enterprises.