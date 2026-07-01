ICAR-NDRI celebrates 104th foundation day, emphasis laid on popularising Karan Fries cattle breed

The 104th Foundation Day of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) was celebrated with enthusiasm, highlighting the institute’s remarkable contributions to dairy research, livestock development, and the growth of India’s dairy sector.

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On the occasion, special emphasis was laid on popularising the Karan Fries breed of cattle, a high-yielding crossbred dairy breed developed by ICAR-NDRI. Chief guest and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia unveiled the Karan Fries breed.

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While addressing the gathering, Bhatia congratulated ICAR-NDRI on its foundation day and appreciated the development of the Karan Fries breed.

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“This breed should be propagated across the country,” he said.

Bhatia also stressed the need to diversify agriculture, promote natural farming, and reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers. He lauded NDRI’s clone development programme and urged the institute to work further on dairy products and milk export opportunities. Bhatia suggested that the institute should sign an MoU with Vita. He encouraged women farmers to keep cows and buffaloes as a source of income.

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Bhatia also advised students to visit villages, interact with farmers, and understand ground realities before working on farmers’ problems. He further stated that he is ready to donate Rs 5 lakh to all jails of Haryana if they wish to establish dairy farms. The Rajya Sabha MP also emphasized the need to improve horticulture in the state.

Dr Dheer Singh, Director of ICAR-NDRI, said that it took four decades for ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, to develop the Karan Fries breed. He said that while India has become the world’s number one milk producer with about 250 million tonnes of milk production, there is still a need to improve milk quality.

He also shared that the “Khet Bachao Abhiyaan”, introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a month-long initiative from June 1 to 30, 2026, was successfully completed by the institute. The nationwide campaign aimed to protect soil health, promote balanced fertiliser use, encourage soil testing, and support sustainable farming practices.

Dr Singh further welcomed Karnal Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar and informed that ICAR-NDRI is signing an MoU with Karnal Jail to improve milk production and generate employment opportunities for prisoners. He also highlighted the achievements of NDRI during its 104-year journey.

Dr. Vikas Vohra, Head, Animal Genetics and Breeding, briefed the gathering about the development of the Karan Fries breed. He informed that Karan Fries, an Indian synthetic breed, was developed through systematic crossbreeding and selection using Tharparkar and Holstein Friesian lineage. The breed has shown substantially higher milk yield than typical indigenous cows while remaining better adapted to Indian climatic conditions than pure exotic breeds.

Padma Shri Dr Hari Om spoke on key issues facing Indian agriculture, including soil health degradation, declining groundwater levels, and global warming. He also highlighted the decline in productivity of agricultural inputs over time and stressed the need to strengthen natural farming practices.

Guest of Honour RK Sangwan raised concerns over salinity issues faced in Haryana during the months of May and June and emphasised the need for educational institutions to create more self-employment opportunities for youth.

Dr Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (Research), delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was attended by farmers from across Haryana, scientists, students, and staff of ICAR-NDRI.