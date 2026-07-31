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Home / Haryana / ICAR-NDRI Student Council constituted

ICAR-NDRI Student Council constituted

Director congratulates newly elected office-bearers, urges them to uphold transparency, promote student welfare and lead academic initiatives with integrity

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:37 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Karnal: Office bearers of newly constituted ICAR-NDRI Student Council with director and others.
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The ICAR-NDRI Student Council was constituted on Friday after the conclusion of the campus voting process. Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, officially congratulated the newly elected members of the Council.

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The officially declared office bearers for the new term are Tarushi Tyagi as president, Sachin Yadav as vice president, Rimjhim Raghuvanshi as general secretary, Anjali as joint secretary, and Jaswant Suman as financial secretary, alongside executive members Ajay Kumar, Manvik Joshi, Shalvi Srivastava, and Tanisha Chaudhary.

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Appreciating the enthusiasm and democratic spirit displayed by the student body throughout the election, Dr. Singh expressed his confidence that the newly elected representatives would discharge their institutional duties with the utmost dedication, transparency, and integrity.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh, Joint Director (Academics), highlighted that the primary mandate of these elected representatives will be to passionately advocate for student welfare, champion academic excellence, and pioneer key student-led institutional initiatives during their tenure.

Dr. Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (Research), extended his warm wishes to all the council members, noting that the administration looks forward to their active, creative contributions toward building a more vibrant, inclusive, and student-centric campus environment.

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