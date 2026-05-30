ICAR-NDRI to mark World Milk Day on June 1 with focus on women farmers; says Director Dr Dheer Singh

The ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) will celebrate World Milk Day on June 1at its Milk Parlour, under the global theme “Celebrating Women Farmers”.

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The programme aims to acknowledge the vital contribution of women to India’s dairy sector and to raise public awareness about the role of milk in nutrition and sustainable food systems, said Dr Dheer Singh, Director of ICAR-NDRI, while interacting with media persons on Saturday.

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“World Milk Day is not just a celebration but a movement that promotes milk’s nutritional value, economic importance and sustainable production while recognizing the people, especially women, who make the dairy sector function,” he added.

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Dr Singh said the dairy sector remains a major pillar of the rural economy, supporting the livelihoods of millions of farming families. “Women play a pivotal role in dairy farming activities including animal care and management, milking, feeding, fodder management, clean milk production, processing and preparation of value-added dairy products,” he said, adding that their work significantly strengthens household incomes, nutritional security and women’s empowerment in rural areas.

Dr Singh highlighted sustainability and competitiveness as key priorities for the sector. “Sustainability in dairy systems has become increasingly important,” he said, stressing the need for efficient energy use, optimised water consumption and environmentally responsible farming practices.

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He also called for efforts to reduce import dependence and promote export-oriented growth of Indian dairy products to enhance global competitiveness and ensure long-term nutritional and economic security for farmers.

He also said the World Milk Day event will include several activities aimed at consumers and dairy stakeholders.

Free milk-quality testing for common adulterants, including added water, urea, sugar, maltodextrin and hydrogen peroxide, will be offered to promote safe consumption.

An exhibition and sale will showcase products developed by NDRI-trained entrepreneurs and students. The institute will also disseminate information on education, skill development and training programmes and display scientific technologies, research achievements and innovations developed to advance the dairy sector.