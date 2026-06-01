Ideals of Ahilyabai Holkar still relevant: Minister Rana

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana today said Ahilyabai Holkar set an exemplary model of public service, welfare and good governance that continues to inspire people even centuries later.

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The society should move forward in the fields of education, unity and service by following her ideals, the minister said while addressing a programme organised to mark the 301st birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

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The programme was organised by the All India Pal Gadaria Mahasabha, Haryana. Meritorious students from the community, who excelled in board exams, were honoured on the occasion.

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The minister, who was chief guest at the programme, said during her reign Holkar prioritised public welfare and her life remained a source of inspiration for society even today.

Rana announced a grant for establishing a library at Pal Dharamshala. He said the library would help students and youth prepare for competitive examinations.

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District president Rakesh Pal said continuous efforts were being made to empower society through education and organisation. He urged the youth to excel in the field of education.