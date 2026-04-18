Identify black spots, take corrective steps: Yamunanagar DC to officials

A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held in the district secretariat here under chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Preeti.

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In the meeting, necessary guidelines were given to the officers concerned to reduce road accidents. The DC directed officials of the departments concerned to identify accident-prone spots (black spots) in the district and take corrective steps promptly. “Negligence regarding road safety will not be tolerated. Precious lives can be saved by reducing road accidents,” the DC said.

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She asked the authorities of the power utilities to relocate power poles and electrical transformers installed at intersections and roadsides to appropriate locations. The DC directed the officials that reflective tape should be used wherever manhole construction work was underway in the city to prevent accidents.

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She added that information boards should be kept on all under construction roads to alert drivers. “When a man loses his life due in a road accident, his family has to face challenges throughout life,” the DC added.

She directed the officials to give priority to the repair of roads at the identified black spots and accident-prone places to reduce road accidents. She also asked the officials concerned to repair traffic lights and streetlights on main roads immediately.

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The DC issued special instructions to the officials of the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to make speed breakers and rumble strips on all roads of the district so that motorists drive within the prescribed speed limits.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner told the officials associated with the District Road Safety Committee that if they find an accident spot in any area, they should inform the officials of the department concerned so that appropriate action could be taken at the accident spot in time and accidents could be prevented. “The mutual coordination among all of us can be very helpful for the public in preventing road accidents,” said DC Preeti.

SP Kamaldeep Goyal, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad; and DTO-cum-Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hairatjeet Kaur were among those present on the occasion.