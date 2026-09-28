Identify bulk waste generators in 15 days: Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner to officials

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Sahil Gupta has directed officials of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayati Raj Departments to identify establishments falling under the bulk waste generator category within 15 days and issue notices to them for registration on the designated portal.

Marriage halls, hospitals, dhabas, cardboard factories and other establishments operating on an area of 20,000 square metres or consuming 40,000 litres of water a day fall under the category.

Advertisement

The DC stated that industrial units and other establishments generating solid waste in bulk will have to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. He said if any violations were found, these establishments could temporarily lose electricity and water connections as a punitive measure. He issued the directions to officials of the departments concerned during a meeting held to review compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on solid waste management.

Advertisement

The DC said the ULB Department and the Panchayati Raj Department should identify bulk waste-generating establishments in their respective jurisdictions. In urban areas, the District Municipal Commissioner would oversee the identification of units and issuance of notices, while in rural areas the District Council and District Development and Panchayat Department would undertake the exercise.

Gupta said improper waste management leads to environmental pollution and directly affects public health. He directed officials to sensitise the establishments to the provisions of the waste management rules, and ensure compliance. The rules provide for four key areas, including timelines for implementation, standards for scientific landfills, standards for waste processing and treatment, and provisions for prevention and management of fires at dumping sites.

Advertisement

Officials of the Pollution Control Department were also directed to regularly monitor such establishments and undertake awareness activities. The DC also asked Education Department officials to sensitise students to solid waste management and organise awareness campaigns in educational institutions.