 Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana : The Tribune India

Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Firozpur Jhirka. S Chandan



Gurugram, December 21

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had been undertaken to bridge the gaps between public representatives and people, between promises and deliverables, and between dreams and realisation.

He made this statement while addressing a public gathering at Mundaka in Nuh as the yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan.

Targeting the BJP, he said the “fight with them is a war of ideologies. While one benefits a few, the other is the voice of the common people, farmers and labourers. I am here to set up a shop of love in their market of hatred.”

Despite the chill, a large crowd had gathered at Mundaka to welcome the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra around 6:30 am. The Mewat region has primarily been a Congress bastion for decades and party supporters walked with the Congress leader for nearly 14 km in the first leg of the yatra in the state. A delegation of ex-servicemen also meet the Congress leaders with its demands.

Accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Rahul was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan and Kumari Selja.

Despite its factional rivalries, the state Congress presented a united front at the yatra. Speaking to the media later, state in-charge Shakti Gohil said the party was the top priority and all leaders were working unitedly to strengthen it.

Meanwhile, responding to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter to Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid protocols, the Congress dismissed it as a political stunt. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said the BJP was taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan. “We want to know if the Health Minister had sent letters to them too. Please announce the protocols officially, we will follow them. Why just bring up Bharat Jodo Yatra?” he said while addressing the media.

BS Hooda said no protocols were being followed in Parliament. “Parliament is meeting normally. Masks are nowhere compulsory, not even in flights.”

