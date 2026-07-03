IDFC bank scam: CBI arrests former accounts officer of Haryana Pollution Control Board

The CBI on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar, the then Senior Accounts Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in connection with the Rs 657 crore bank scam. He is the third HSPCB official to be arrested in the case involving the alleged misappropriation of Rs 169.36 crore from the Board's account maintained with the IDFC First Bank.

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According to the CBI, Parveen Kumar played a key role in opening the HSPCB bank account that was later used for the alleged fraud. The agency claimed he opened the account in a "clandestine manner, without any record or approval in the department," and that it was subsequently operated to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

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"The funds of the Board were misappropriated using cheques/debit notes, and the debited amounts were diverted to shell entities controlled and operated by the accused," the CBI said.

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The investigating agency further alleged that although Parveen Kumar opened the account as its authorised signatory, the mobile number linked to the account belonged to another accused who was not an employee of the department. "Even though the account was opened by Parveen Kumar as signatory, the mobile number of another accused who was not working in the department was registered in the account so as to avoid detection of fraudulent transactions in the account," the CBI said.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested retired IAS officer Pardeep Kumar, the former Member Secretary of HSPCB, on June 30, the day of his retirement. The CBI has alleged that Pardeep Kumar was directly involved in the Board's investment decisions.

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The first arrest in the case was that of data entry operator Saurav Sharma on June 23. According to the CBI, he "facilitated and assisted" the processing of investments in favour of private banks in violation of Finance Department norms and knowingly omitted the prescribed investment ceiling, enabling deposits exceeding Rs 50 crore in IDFC First Bank.

The CBI investigation found that between March 13, 2025, and February 13, 2026, fraudulent debit transactions amounting to Rs 187.26 crore were made from the HSPCB account to various entities, including shell companies allegedly floated by the accused. After accounting for credit transactions of Rs 17.90 crore, the net loss to the Board stood at Rs 169.36 crore.