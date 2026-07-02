DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / IDFC First Bank scam: Senior Accounts Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board arrested

IDFC First Bank scam: Senior Accounts Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board arrested

The CBI investigation has revealed that Parveen Kumar opened the concerned HSPCB account in a “clandestine manner, without any record or approval in the department,” and that it was operated to facilitate the subsequent fraudulent transactions

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar, the then Senior Accounts Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in connection with the Rs 657 crore bank scam.

Advertisement

The misappropriation of Rs 169 crore from the HSPCB account maintained with the IDFC First Bank branch in Sector 32, Chandigarh, is part of the bank scam.

Advertisement

The CBI investigation has revealed that Parveen Kumar opened the HSPCB account concerned in a “clandestine manner, without any record or approval in the department,” and that it was operated to facilitate the subsequent fraudulent transactions.

Advertisement

“The funds of the Board were misappropriated using cheques/debit notes, and the debited amounts were diverted to shell entities controlled and operated by the accused,” said the CBI.

The agency added, “Even though the account was opened by Mr Parveen Kumar as signatory, the mobile number of another accused who was not working in the department was registered in the account so as to avoid detection of fraudulent transactions in the account.”

Advertisement

Parveen Kumar is the third officer from the HSPCB to be arrested.

Earlier, retired IAS officer Pardeep Kumar, who served as Member Secretary in the HSPCB, was arrested on June 30, the day he superannuated. He had been on the run since the evening of June 24.

The CBI traced him through local sources, technical data, analysis of call detail records and location tracking.

Pardeep Kumar was part of the decision-making in the investment process of the Board's funds. He allegedly personally opened the Fixed Deposit (FD) rate quotations from banks, prepared the comparative chart in his own notes, and proposed each investment. He was fully aware of the Finance Department’s circular, dated July 12, 2024, prescribing investment ceilings, namely Rs 50 crore for newly empanelled banks including IDFC First Bank, and Rs 25 crore for Small FInanced Banks. As per the CBI, he concentrated funds in the IDFC First Bank in breach of Rs 50 crore ceiling, taking the exposure well beyond Rs 100 crore. The Rs 50 crore limit was removed only on October 9, 2025, after the breaches had already been committed.

On multiple occasions, he considered and accepted quotations of IDFC First Bank which had been expressly placed on the exclusion list and to whom no valid invitation had been sent, said the CBI.

The agency claimed that he had himself approved the exclusion of IDFC First Bank from the list of invitees.

According to the CBI, he accepted, in support of the investment decisions, a quotation letter from IDFC First Bank that bore no stamp, branch name, or name of the signing official, demonstrating that the competitive process was designed to favour pre-decided banks.

The CBI claimed that he manipulated the comparative analysis to favour IDFC First Bank, including by misrepresenting competitors' quotations. He allegedly parked Rs 8 crore of surplus funds in the IDFC First Bank savings account without inviting any quotation on a mere presumption of the highest rate, evidencing a sustained pattern of favouritism.

A Data Entry Operator at the HSPCB, Saurav Sharma, was arrested on June 23.

According to the CBI, he “facilitated and assisted” in processing investments in favour of private banks in contravention of the Finance Department’s instructions. He was aware of the limits prescribed by the Finance Department but did not mention them as part of a conspiracy, thereby enabling a deposit exceeding Rs 50 crore at IDFC First Bank.

The CBI probe found that from March 13, 2025, to February 13, 2026, several fraudulent debit transactions siphoned off Rs 187.26 crore from HSPCB’s account to various entities, including shell entities, floated by the accused persons.

However, there were also credit transactions of Rs 17.90 crore. The total loss in the account was Rs 169.36 crore.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts