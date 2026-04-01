IDFC scam fallout: Officers urged to exercise caution in interactions

Shaken by the Rs 500-crore IDFC bank scam that has rocked Haryana, the state government has sensitised senior bureaucrats on maintaining caution in their interactions with private individuals.

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Sources said Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi briefed administrative secretary-rank officers during a “brainstorming session,” advising them to formulate their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to maintain distance from “private persons with doubtful antecedents.”

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During the meeting, officers were urged to refrain from taking calls from unknown numbers and to exercise due diligence even when “recommendations” were made by senior officials. The Chief Secretary reportedly described the modus operandi of the IDFC scam as unprecedented and emphasised the need for heightened vigilance.

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Officers were also advised to avoid being photographed with strangers or individuals not known to them, decline unsolicited invitations and gifts, and exercise caution while responding to phone calls, as such interactions could be misused to project proximity to government officials.

According to sources, some officers who attended the meeting pointed out practical challenges in implementing these guidelines. They noted that in several departments, limiting interactions with private persons was not always feasible due to the nature of administrative work.

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Participants also highlighted the difficulty of disregarding recommendations made by senior officials. Additionally, concerns were raised over action initiated against certain officers whose names were allegedly mentioned by the accused in the scam.

“That is not legally justified. The accused can name anybody. If action is taken without taking into account the ground situation, the officers will prefer to simply keep buying time rather than taking action,” an officer, along with other colleagues, is learnt to have stated.

The officers further pointed to growing resentment within the bureaucracy, noting that action had been taken even against those who were not holding charge of the departments concerned during the period of the alleged scam.

“This will make working impossible and some of the officers have started to openly turn down government proposals citing lack of funds,” another officer pointed out.

The Chief Secretary is learnt to have emphasised that the case reflected “exhaustive planning,” making it difficult to ascertain the intent behind visits by private individuals. He cautioned officers to remain alert while meeting new people, suggesting that social etiquette be set aside when necessary to ensure personal and professional safety while dealing with recommendations..