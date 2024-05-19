If Constitution is changed, we’ll go Russia way: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today campaigned for INDIA bloc candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency, Dr Sushil Gupta, and exhorted people to join hands to save democracy and the Constitution.

“This election is for saving our country, which stands at a dangerous crossroads. The country is either headed towards dictatorship or democratically elected leaders. The country will either fall into the hands of a party that wants to abolish the Constitution or into the hands of parties that want the nation to progress,” he said, addressing a gathering at Pundri.

Commenting on BJP leaders’ statement “Give us over 400 seats, and we will change the Constitution”, he remarked: “If the Constitution is changed, there will be no elections in the country, and we will face a situation akin to Russia, where no one can vote against Putin.” Mann also participated in mega roadshows at Guhla.

Talking about the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Mann said, “Our ancestors sacrificed their lives for the country. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Ashfaqulla Khan fought for our freedom. Haryana and Punjab paid a heavy price for Independence,” he said.

The BJP should not be under any illusion that it could break the AAP by sending Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail or silence a party by freezing its bank accounts, the CM said, exhorting people to vote for AAP state president Sushil Gupta on May 25.

He also pointed out that after the first four phases, the BJP realised that let alone get 400 seats, it might not even stay afloat. “When PM Modi realised the BJP is losing, he started issuing threats in speeches,” Mann claimed. He held roadshows at Shahabad and Ismailabad in Kurukshetra to support Gupta.

