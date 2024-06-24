If we win, free treatment up to Rs 25L for poor: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 23

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a workers’ meeting in Yamunanagar to thank them for the Congress’ victory in Ambala in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He said if the Congress came to power after the Assembly elections later in the year, the Congress government would be responsibile for the treatment of poor people. He said treatment costing up to Rs 25 lakh would be provided free to them by the Congress government.

He added that such a scheme was implemented by the Congress in Rajasthan and it would be implemented in Haryana when the party comes to power here. He said in case of any serious illness, poor people would neither have to take a loan for treatment, nor have to sell their house or land.

“The Congress government will take the responsibility of the treatment of poor people,” the former CM said.

He said that to curb unemployment, permanent recruitments would be done on the basis of merit for two lakh vacant posts in government departments of the state.

“When the Congress forms the government, every elderly person will be given a pension of Rs 6,000, old pension scheme will be given to employees, gas cylinder for Rs 500 to provide relief from inflation and 300 units of free electricity,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He said the results of the Lok Sabha elections had made it clear that a Congress government was going to be formed in Haryana, but appealed to the party workers that they should not sit at home, assuming that victory was certain.

Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaybhan said the leaders and workers of Ambala did a great job in the elections. “The unity and hard work that they showed in this election has to be maintained till the Assembly elections,” he appealed to the party workers.

Newly elected Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry thanked the public, party high command, Hooda, Udaybhan for supporting him. Nirmal Singh, Ashok Arora, Kailasho Saini, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Radaur MLA BL Saini, former MLA Akram Khan, Satpal Kaushik were among those present at the event.

