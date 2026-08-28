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Home / Haryana / IFS officer suspended after woman employee approaches CM Saini

IFS officer suspended after woman employee approaches CM Saini

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Jitender Ahlawat, Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Haryana, posted at Panchkula, with immediate effect.

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His order of suspension, dated August 27, stated that action has been taken against him in accordance with Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, “due to dereliction of duty in addressing public grievances, including those pertaining to officials.”

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Sources informed that the matter concerns the termination order issued by Ahlawat against a woman forester, who joined the service in 2020, and had allegedly faced sexual harassment. Further, she accused her superiors of harassing her on flimsy grounds and remained suspended for three months.

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She was reinstated after she appeared before CM Nayab Singh Saini during a public grievance redress session.

However, Ahlawat terminated her from service on August 6, 2026. One of the charges mentioned against her was that she canvassed and put political and other influence on superior authority. The order mentioned that she admitted that “she personally met with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Department) and subsequently submitted a petition to the Chief Minister of Haryana requesting the revocation of her suspension and her reinstatement to the Kurukshetra Forest Division.”

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However, KC Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), stayed her termination order on August 21. His decision said “the operation and implementation of the Order dated August 6, 2026, passed by the Conservator of Forests North Circle, Ambala, (Jitender Ahlawat) shall remain stayed and kept in abeyance” until her appeal “is duly considered and decided by the competent authority.”Sources said she again met the CM on August 26.

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