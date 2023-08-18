IG inaugurates new police station building in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 17

The district police got a new building constructed for Chandni Bagh police station. IG Satender Kumar Gupta, Karnal Range, inaugurated the building constructed with a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Ajeet Singh Shekhawat, SP Panipat, Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP Karnal, ASP Mayank Mishra, Satish Sharma, SE, Haryana Police housing corporation, along with other officials were present during the programme. IG Gupta inspected the newly-constructed building and directed police officials to maintain cleanliness and serve the public on priority. He also planted a sapling on its premises.

The three-storey building of the Chandni Bagh police station near MJR Chowk is equipped with the latest facilities. It has parking facility on the ground floor, SHO room, duty officer room, MHC room, Armor room, Malkhana room, Record room, room for women and child help and separate lockups for women and men.

