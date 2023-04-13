IGI-Hisar airport to get rail connectivity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today approved the proposal for rail connectivity between the IGI airport, Delhi, and Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar, via Bijwasan, Gurugram, Garhi Harsaru, Sultanpur, Farukh Nagar and Jhajjar for freight as well as passengers.

Accordingly, a feasibility report has been presented in the meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC) presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also its chairman. He informed that the project will be sent to the Ministry of Railways for sanction.

The rail link between Garhi Harsaru-Farukh Nagar–Jhajjar will be developed in the first phase, while in the second phase, the connectivity to Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar, will be taken up.

He added that the connectivity links will boost regional development, improve transportation efficiency and promote sustainable mobility for both freight and passengers.

While reviewing various other railway projects, the Chief Secretary appreciated the progress near Manesar and directed the officers to set the timeline and fix physical milestones for 2023-24.

A loan of Rs 1,040 crore from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has been sanctioned for the rail infrastructure projects in the state and the agreement will be signed soon.

The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) was given an amount of Rs 874 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for capital investment in 2022-23 by the Union Finance Ministry.