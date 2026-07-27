IGP reviews security arrangements in Ambala

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Law and Order and State Crime Branch Rakesh Kumar chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in Ambala and assess the police’s rapid response protocols for handling emergency situations.

Advertisement

The IGP issued comprehensive directions to deal firmly with any anti-social or disruptive activities and to ensure peace and public order in the district.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat, all Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), security in-charges and other senior officials.

Advertisement

According to an Ambala Police spokesperson, IGP Rakesh Kumar also inspected the anti-riot vehicles, modern weaponry and other security equipment available with the district police. During the inspection, he reviewed the functionality and maintenance of the equipment and directed the concerned officials to immediately address any potential shortages of weapons or other essential gear.

He also interacted with personnel from the four police companies—Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta—deployed to maintain law and order. He instructed officers to conduct regular briefings to ensure that personnel remain confident, motivated and prepared to deal with any challenges.

Advertisement

Highlighting the crucial role of intelligence in maintaining law and order, the IGP stressed the need to further strengthen and activate the police intelligence network. The IGP commended the efforts of police personnel in effectively maintaining law and order across the district and urged them to continue carrying out their duties with the same commitment, professionalism and vigilance. —TNS