IGU's biogas plant displayed at Unnati Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 20

Domestic biogas plant made by Indira Gandhi University (IGU) here was displayed at the Unnati Mahotsav organised by Indian Institute of Technology at Dogra Hall in Delhi yesterday.

Dr Pinki, coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan at the IGU, said 75 technologies across the nation were selected and displayed at the mahotsav.

“The domestic biogas plant has been designed to fight battle against climate change, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, converting waste into wealth and reducing pollution,” she said, adding that the Unnati Mahotsav was a platform designed to bridge the gap between potential researchers and experts in the relevant field.