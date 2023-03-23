IIlegal building razed in Nilokheri

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 22

The Municipal Committee, Nilokheri, demolished an illegal building in the town which was allegedly constructed illegally.

According to the police, the building belonged to Raman, wife of Rajpal, former sarpanch of Sandhir village in the district. A total of 9 criminal cases pertaining to robbery, forgery and murder were registered against him. He was also declared a proclaimed offender by the court.