IIM-Rohtak to open extension campus in Gurugram

Chandigarh, November 16
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal expressed happiness on learning that IIM- Rohtak was establishing an extension campus in Gurugram. He said this strategic initiative would not only enhance educational opportunities but also contribute significantly to the economic and intellectual growth of the state.
While virtually speaking at the 15th Foundation Day of IIM-Rohtak, Kaushal lauded the institute’s remarkable achievements, from pioneering integrated programmes to establishing unique ventures like the sports management PG programme, cementing the institute’s role in shaping the future of management education.
He said the IIMs had been instrumental in promoting scientific management principles in government institutions. These institutions had trained public servants in modern management techniques and empowered them to enhance efficiency.
