DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / IIT Delhi’s Atal Incubation Centre, Honda launch Bharat Road Safety programme

IIT Delhi’s Atal Incubation Centre, Honda launch Bharat Road Safety programme

Aims to support deep-tech to reduce road fatalities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 07:59 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IIT officials and representatives of Honda’s CSR unit at the launch the programme at the Atal Incubation Centre in Sonepat.
Advertisement

Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), IIT Delhi Innovation Foundation, in collaboration with Honda India Foundation, inaugurated the ‘Bharat Safety – Road Safety and Mobility Innovation Programme’ at IIT Delhi Technopark (I-TEC), Sonepat.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to foster deep-tech innovations that can significantly reduce India’s two-wheeler accident fatalities and contribute to the nation’s long-term vision of achieving a 50 per cent reduction in road accident rates by 2030.

Advertisement

The inaugural symposium brought together senior leaders from government, academia, industry, and the startup ecosystem. The distinguished speakers including, Professor Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean (Planning), IIT Delhi; Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation; Dr Bipin Kumar, Associate Professor, IIT Delhi; Dr Shobhit Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Rishihood University; Vishal Sharma, Policy Expert, Startup Haryana; Dr Vibhuti Aggarwal, General Partner, Real Time Angel Fund, and Dr Atul Kumar Singh, Project Consultant, CRF IIT Delhi. The session was moderated by Alok Pandey, CEO, AIC, IIT Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, the panel collectively highlighted the urgent need for technology-driven, affordable, and scalable solutions to improve road safety in India, particularly for two-wheeler riders who account for the highest share of road fatalities nationwide.

The Bharat Safety Innovation Programme will support five deep-tech startups working on collision prevention and rider-assist technologies, helmet compliance and smart protective gear, behaviour analytics, speed management, AI-based enforcement, night-time visibility and low-cost safety retrofitting solutions.

Advertisement

Honda India Foundation reaffirmed Honda’s global vision of achieving zero traffic collision fatalities involving a Honda vehicle by 2050 and expressed confidence in India’s potential to lead innovation-driven mobility safety solutions.

“Road safety is a national priority, and innovation must be at the heart of this transformation. Through the Bharat Safety Programme, we aim to bring breakthrough technologies from labs to real-world deployment and support India’s mission of saving lives on the road,” Alok Pandey stated.

The initiative marks a significant collaboration between academia, industry, and government, positioning the programme as a national model for innovation-led mobility safety.

India continues to face a serious road safety challenge, recording the highest number of road accident deaths in the world. As per World Road Statistics (2024) published by the International Road Federation, India topped the list of countries on road fatalities, with 1,68,491 deaths, and ranked number 2 in the total number of road accidents. The fatality rate stands at 11.89 deaths per lakh people, highlighting the need for urgent, technology-driven interventions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts