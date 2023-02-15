IIT finds deficiencies in two towers of Chintels Paradiso

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,February 14

A latest report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has found structural deficiencies in two more towers of Chintels Paradiso society, Sector 109, here.

Addition Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vishram Kumar Meena said today that a report prepared by IIT Delhi has found structural deficiencies in the society. Last year, two persons lost their lives and one was injured as a portion of Tower D of the society had collapsed.

He said, “The repair of the towers is not possible on technical and economic grounds, hence both towers are ‘unsafe’ for residing.” There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F.

“The report mentions that the concrete used in the construction of the buildings had high chloride content. As a result, the steel and concrete used in the construction had corroded. Earlier, the IIT Delhi team had also recommended that E and F towers be closed. Based on the investigation report of IIT Delhi, the allottees of E and F towers would be rehabilitated as per the norms,” Meena said.

Similarly, the sampling work for the structural audit has been completed for Towers A and G of the society while the sampling work is in process for Tower H.

IIT Delhi had earlier declared Tower D unsafe in its report released in November 2022. The report was also shared with the residents of the tower and the developer for settlement-related processes.

Chintels spokesperson said, “We haven’t received the audit report so far, once we get a copy we will study the report. We have already engaged the reputed government agency CBRI to conduct a second structural audit of Towers D, E, F, G and H and are awaiting their report.”