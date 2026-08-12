IIT-Gandhinagar identifies 273 sites for rainwater harvesting in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) plans to strengthen rainwater management across the city, with IIT-Gandhinagar identifying 273 locations for rainwater harvesting systems and the civic body preparing to improve drainage in low-lying areas.

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MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said technology had been extensively used to identify waterlogging hotspots and drainage deficiencies. A drone survey was conducted, an elevation model of low-lying areas prepared and stormwater drains mapped using geographic information system technology.

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The exercise followed an aquifer-mapping study conducted in 2012 to assess rainwater flow and accumulation in Gurugram. The MCG subsequently engaged IIT-Gandhinagar to study the city’s drainage pattern and identify areas vulnerable to water accumulation.

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The institute installed around 20 sensors at different locations and combined the data with drone-survey findings to assess the movement of rainwater and identify points where it accumulates or fails to drain effectively.

A dashboard was subsequently developed to map rainwater movement, while the capacity of existing drains was assessed to identify potential bottlenecks during heavy rainfall.

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Dahiya said stormwater lines would be laid wherever required, particularly on roads measuring 9 to 12 metres in width where dedicated drains were generally absent and water flowed out through gravity. Such lines would also be provided in low-lying areas facing drainage deficits.

The MCG has also secured 272 acres of land near Wazirabad following a legal battle. The civic body plans to develop open ponds and underground tanks there to conserve rainwater for use during lean periods.

At present, 418 rainwater harvesting systems are operational across the city.

Dahiya said 74 ponds had been dewatered and revived ahead of the monsoon on the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Besides, 169 pumps had been deployed in low-lying areas to drain accumulated water.

He said waterlogging was largely localised and cited Bahrampur village as an example of a targeted intervention. Rainwater from the village earlier flowed towards National Highway-48, causing waterlogging. A dedicated drain has now been constructed to divert the flow and prevent accumulation on the highway.