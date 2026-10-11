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Home / Haryana / IIT graduate found dead at Hisar home, methane gas cylinder recovered from room

IIT graduate found dead at Hisar home, methane gas cylinder recovered from room

Rahul's family told the police that he had seemingly been under mental distress for some time

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as 35-year-old IIT graduate Rahul Jain. Pic: iStock
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The body of a 35-year-old IIT graduate was found in the bedroom of his house in the PLA sector of Hisar on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Jain, had gone to sleep in his room on Saturday night. When he did not come out until around 10 am on Sunday, his family members forced open the door and found him lying unconscious. The police said a methane gas cylinder was also recovered from the room.

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According to the family, Rahul was married and had a two-year-old son. His family told the police that he had seemingly been under mental distress for some time. His wife, Jyoti, had gone to her parental home two days ago.

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Civil Lines police station SHO Karamjeet said the body was found in the house, with a methane gas cylinder lying in the room. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death would be established on the basis of the medical report. Further action would be taken based on the statements of family members, he added.

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