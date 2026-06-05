IIT-Kanpur graduate gives tips to Kaithal students to build apps, websites with AI

The Hartron Advanced Skill Centre, Kaithal, organised an interactive session on artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday. During the session, Sahil Dhull, a computer graduate from IIT-Kanpur with a published research paper and patent in machine learning and human-computer interaction (HCI), taught students how to build efficiently with AI.

Advertisement

Centre head Balinder Dhull welcomed entrepreneur and technologist Sahil and introduced him. With over nine years of experience in the field, Sahil has worked at Adobe Research and Cohesity across India and Bay Area. He built his previous startup by developing proactive AI agents and is currently building futuristic AGI and wearable interfaces.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dhull urged students not to feel intimidated by technology. "Curiosity is all that matters, everything else is just an excuse in today's day and age," he said.

Advertisement

Using only freely available tools such as Claude and ChatGPT, without any paid subscription, Dhull demonstrated how anyone could build software using nothing more than natural language and voice. In minutes, he made a live website and a working application in front of the students. He also informed how the same tools could be applied to everyday tasks and academic work.

Sahil encouraged the students and teachers to experiment freely and to see AI not as a threat but as a tool that multiplies what a curious mind could achieve. "AI won't replace humans, but people who use AI will replace those who do not,” he said.