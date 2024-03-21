IIWBR holds workshop

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, organised a workshop on ‘Technology Showcasing and Interface Meeting for Technology Commercialisation through Public Private Partnership’. The meeting was chaired by DirectorDr Gyanendra Singh.

He stressed upon the need for entrepreneurship development in the seed sector and elaborated the challenges posed by climate change and the transboundary diseases and apprised the participants about the efforts of the IIWBR to mitigate the same.

