Ill-maintained jogging tracks

THE Smart City initiative has led to the development of jogging tracks in the green belt area of Sector 13 in Karnal, but the horticulture branch of the HSVP has failed to maintain them. Despite hundreds of people visiting the area for morning and evening walk, dry leaves litter the tracks, and the environment pays the price for the daily burning of dry leaves. The local authorities must take immediate action to ensure that the tracks are well-maintained.

Rajesh Sharma, karnal

DJ systems on tractors a nuisance

THE use of DJ systems installed on tractors plying on the city roads and in villages is becoming a nuisance for people in Kaithal. The music played is not only loud but also indecent. The traffic police must act against such brazen misuse of freedom that negatively affects residents. The authorities must check this practice and provide relief to the people.

Kuldeep Kundu, kaithal

Roadsides turn into dumping grounds

THE roadside areas in Ambala Cantt have become common dumping grounds for garbage, where even used mattresses are discarded. One such site can be observed on the lateral road that runs between the Defence Colony road and Topkhana Bazar. Stray cattle can also be seen feeding on the garbage. The absence of garbage bins reflects poorly on our civic sense, and it is high time the authorities concerned took cleanliness more seriously.

Colonel RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

