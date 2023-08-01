Ill-maintained vacant plots

POORLY-maintained vacant plots in residential areas of Karnal, particularly in Sector 4 Part II, are a cause for concern. These plots have become breeding grounds for reptiles, including poisonous snakes, and insects, due to water stagnation and overgrowth of wild grass. Moreover, these neglected plots have turned into dumpyards, creating health hazards. The authorities concerned should take action and urge plot holders to maintain their plots properly. Amit Bhatia, Karnal
Open manholes risk to pedestrians
A manhole in Ward No. 12 on a street in the Hisar Industrial Area is posing a serious danger to pedestrians. During rains, flowing water completely covers the street making the manhole a potential hazard. The MC authorities must address this issue on priority by covering the manhole with a lid. Surender Narang, Hisar
Faridabad waterlogged
RESIDENTS of Sector 21A, a posh sector, are facing numerous problems. Frequent rains have caused waterlogging in front of the HSVP shopping centre and Mahima Lane, which has become a persistent issue due to neglect by the local administration. Despite the registration of complaints with the authorities, no action has been taken. The sewer overflow in many places has also led to foul smell and germs and the spread of diseases. Yugal Kishore Sharma, Karnal
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...