Ill-maintained vacant plots

POORLY-maintained vacant plots in residential areas of Karnal, particularly in Sector 4 Part II, are a cause for concern. These plots have become breeding grounds for reptiles, including poisonous snakes, and insects, due to water stagnation and overgrowth of wild grass. Moreover, these neglected plots have turned into dumpyards, creating health hazards. The authorities concerned should take action and urge plot holders to maintain their plots properly. Amit Bhatia, Karnal

Open manholes risk to pedestrians

A manhole in Ward No. 12 on a street in the Hisar Industrial Area is posing a serious danger to pedestrians. During rains, flowing water completely covers the street making the manhole a potential hazard. The MC authorities must address this issue on priority by covering the manhole with a lid. Surender Narang, Hisar

Faridabad waterlogged

RESIDENTS of Sector 21A, a posh sector, are facing numerous problems. Frequent rains have caused waterlogging in front of the HSVP shopping centre and Mahima Lane, which has become a persistent issue due to neglect by the local administration. Despite the registration of complaints with the authorities, no action has been taken. The sewer overflow in many places has also led to foul smell and germs and the spread of diseases. Yugal Kishore Sharma, Karnal

