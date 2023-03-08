Illegal arms from western UP a challenge to Karnal cops

Karnal, March 7
Illegal firearms are being brought from various parts of western Uttar Pradesh in the district by criminals. The Karnal police are trying to trace the source and supply route of the weapons.
According to the statistics, the police arrested 106 persons for possessing 110 country-made pistols in 2022 and seized 93 country-made pistols from 101 persons in 2021. This year, till February 26, the police have seized 13 country-made pistols from 24 persons. Besides, the police seized “desi katta”, knives, live cartridges and other weapons.
The police investigation revealed that in the majority of cases, illegal weapons were procured from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and other places in western UP.
SP Ganga Ram Punia said, “Our focus is on checking the supply of country-made weapons in the district, for which we have strengthened nakas on the Haryana-UP border. Suspected persons are frisked. The majority of crimes, involving weapons, have witnessed the use of country-made weapons.”
