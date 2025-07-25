Illegal beef market busted in Nuh village, 7 quintals of meat seized

In a major crackdown, the cow slaughter (CS) unit of Nuh Police busted an illegal beef market being run from homes in Rithad village under Pingawan police station limits. The accused were allegedly involved in slaughtering cows at their residences and distributing beef across nearby villages, towns and even other states. The racket also offered home delivery via motorcycles.

During the early morning raid around 3 am on Tuesday, the police seized 7 quintals and 10 kg of beef and arrested a father-son duo, identified as Vakki alias Vakil and his son Nadeem. Seven of their associates managed to escape. The police also recovered eight motorcycles used for transporting the meat.

Inspector Rajbir, incharge of the CS staff, said the raid was conducted after a tip-off that several individuals — Zakir, Farooq Ankeda, Tinda alias Irfan (of Malb), Mannu (of Mewali), Hasan, Nafees alias Kala, Irfan, Wakki alias Vakil, and Nadeem (of Rithad) — were involved in the cow slaughter business.

“Based on this information, a police team raided the houses in Rithad village. On seeing us, the accused tried to flee. We arrested Vakil and Nadeem from their house where beef was found scattered in the courtyard and loaded on motorbikes,” said Inspector Rajbir.

From Vakil’s house, 140 kg beef, 150 kg from Nafees house, 130 kg from Irfan’s house, 145 kg from Nadeem’s house and 135 kg beef from Hasan’s house besides bikes, fork, wooden blocks, axes and knives were recovered.

“A veterinary team was called to the site, and after examination, they confirmed the meat was beef from cows,” said Inspector Rajbir. He said the accused were also involved in stealing cows from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “The arrested father and son have been produced in court and sent to jail. A case has been registered against nine people under relevant sections,” he said.