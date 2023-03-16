Illegal borewell sealed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 15

The CM’s Flying Squad, in a raid, dismantledan illegal water borewell near Mirzapur village in the district on Wednesday.

According to ACP Rajesh Kumar Chechi, the raid was carried out after inputs that the borewell was functional in an unauthorised manner in Surdas Colony near Mirzapur village.

He said a team of officials found that the borewell, owned by one Devi Ram, was functional without any authorisation

or permission from the civic body. While the motor and equipment were taken into official custody, the team dismantled the illegal borewell.

The borewell was found to have a proper electricity connection issued by the DHBVN, it was revealed. The team recommended further action in the matter to the authorities concerned.