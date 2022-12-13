Illegal building of drug peddlers demolished

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 12

An illegal building owned by a man and his five sons, allegedly involved in drug peddling, was demolished by a joint team of the District Town Planning Department, Gharaunda Municipal Committee and the Karnal police at Gharaunda on Monday.

They had constructed a hall on around 150 sq yard, where a gym was being operated on lease, said RS Batth, District Town Planner (DTP).

Notices were issued by the Secretary, Gharaunda MC, against the illegal construction, but the owners did not take the notices seriously, forcing the authorities to take this step, he added.

“We have given time to the gym owner to remove the equipment,” he said.

“As many as 28 FIRs were registered against the property owner Deepak and his five sons under the NDPS Act at the Gharaunda police station,” said Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-II.

