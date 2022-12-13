Illegal building of drug peddlers demolished

Karnal, December 12
An illegal building owned by a man and his five sons, allegedly involved in drug peddling, was demolished by a joint team of the District Town Planning Department, Gharaunda Municipal Committee and the Karnal police at Gharaunda on Monday.
They had constructed a hall on around 150 sq yard, where a gym was being operated on lease, said RS Batth, District Town Planner (DTP).
Notices were issued by the Secretary, Gharaunda MC, against the illegal construction, but the owners did not take the notices seriously, forcing the authorities to take this step, he added.
“We have given time to the gym owner to remove the equipment,” he said.
“As many as 28 FIRs were registered against the property owner Deepak and his five sons under the NDPS Act at the Gharaunda police station,” said Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-II.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...