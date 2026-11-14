Illegal cable network on power poles raises safety concerns in Karnal

A tangled web of cable television wires hanging dangerously from electricity poles has become a common sight across the city, raising serious questions over public safety, regulatory enforcement and the functioning of the authorities responsible for maintaining urban infrastructure.

Sources indicate that several cable operators have installed their wires on electricity poles without obtaining the necessary permission from Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), raising concerns over the unchecked use of public electricity infrastructure and the risks posed by poorly managed overhead wiring.

Poorly secured and excessively accumulated wires can create maintenance difficulties for electricity personnel, complicate fault detection and repair work, and potentially expose pedestrians and residents to safety hazards, particularly when cables become damaged or hang dangerously low.

The issue has now reached the elected representatives, with councillors stepping in to demand accountability and immediate intervention. Taking serious note of the growing cable chaos, councillors have written letters to the Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN (Operations), the Deputy Commissioner and Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, urging them to take strict action against operators allegedly violating the prescribed regulations. They also demanded removal of cables from electric poles.

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Joginder Sharma, a councillor of Ward-7, said electric poles were being misused by cable operators and posing risks to the lives of people. “We demand the authorities to remove all illegal cables from poles and contribute to the beauty of the city,” he added.

Similarly, Rani, another councillor of Ward-16 in her letter, has sought an effective enforcement mechanism to identify unauthorised connections, remove illegally installed cables and ensure that operators follow the rules before using electricity poles for commercial purposes.

The overlapping of communication wires with electrical infrastructure also raises concerns about safe access to poles during maintenance and emergency operations.

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When contacted, Ramesh Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN) City, said the UHBVN regularly conducts checking drives and removes unauthorised wires wherever violations were detected. He said the UHBVN would soon launch a massive campaign to remove such cables and take action against those found violating the prescribed norms.

He also confirmed that none of the operators had taken permission from the UHBVN for installing cables.