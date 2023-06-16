Illegal colonies razed in Yamunanagar dist

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 15

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive in two unauthorised colonies in the district. These colonies were being developed in the Kundli Park area of Jagadhri and in Udhamgarh village, situated close to Jagadhri city.

The team of the DTP office demolished the network of several kutcha roads, houses, shops, damp-proof courses and boundary walls in both colonies.

DTP DR Pachisia said following due procedure, they carried out the demolition drive on Wednesday. Executive engineer (Panchayati Raj) Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj was appointed as duty magistrate to carry out the demolition.

He appealed to the people of the district not to invest their hard-earned money in unauthorised colonies. Before going ahead with construction in the controlled area, people should apply for land use change permission on the portal of the Town and Country Planning Department, Pachisia added.