Illegal colony razed at Mirzapur village in Kurukshetra

Illegal colony razed at Mirzapur village in Kurukshetra

Unauthorised colony was being developed on a 5.5-acre land
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
A demolition drive being carried out at Mirzapur village.
A team of the Town and Country Planning Department, Kurukshetra, carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony being developed at Mirzapur village.

As per the information, an unauthorised colony was being developed on a 5.5-acre land and the land owner and property dealer failed to get the required permission from the department before starting the construction work.

Kurukshetra District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar said, “After the issue of developing an unauthorised colony came to light, notices were served on the land owners and property dealers. They were asked to obtain permission, but they did not stop the construction work and did not obtain permission from the department. Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, a demolition drive was carried out. During the demolition drive, kutcha roads, damp-proof courses (DPC) and one unauthorised construction were dismantled in a colony at Mirzapur village.”

The DTP said, “People should not buy plots or carry out any construction after being lured by property dealers in the name of cheap plots. They should obtain all information about the property from the Town and Country Planning Department before investing heard earned money. Tehsildars and the Naib Tehsildars should also follow the guidelines issued by the government before the registration of any property.”

He further said if a person bought a plot in an illegal colony, action would be taken against him by the DTP office as there was a provision of a fine of 50,000 and 3 years of imprisonment. In the group housing scheme, licence was provided on 5 acres of land under the Deendayal Housing Scheme and Affordable Group Housing Scheme, in which necessary permission for developing a colony could be obtained.

