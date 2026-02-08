Illegal colony razed in Bhiwani

The Town and Country Planning Department on Friday carried out a drive to remove illegal construction in Mauja Nathuvas in the district, demolishing an unauthorised colony spread over about three acres.

District Town Planner Narender Nain said the action was taken in the presence of Duty Magistrate and Executive Engineer Dayanand Rohilla, along with a police force. The drive targeted an unauthorised colony located near Carrier Planet School, between the Bhiwani-Meham road and the Palwas road.

Officials demolished 18 damp-proof courses (DPCs), two illegal structures, two boundary walls, a kaccha road network and site demarcations in the colony, which had come up without approval, Nain said.

He added the department was collecting information on other illegal constructions in the district and that the enforcement drive would continue.

During the operation, the District Town Planner urged residents not to undertake any illegal construction on government land, in controlled areas, on green belts along scheduled roads, or in unauthorised colonies anywhere in the district.