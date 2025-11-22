Illegal colony razed in Jagadhri

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department on Friday carried out a demolition drive at an unauthorised colony in Jagadhri.

District Town Planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said the colony was being developed illegally in the revenue area of Gulab Nagar, Jagadhri, falling within the Yamunanagar–Jagadhri Urban Area.

He said that, with the assistance of the district administration, the department initiated demolition proceedings against the illegal colony. “Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, I, along with staff members of my department, carried out a demolition drive in the said colony,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

He added that the Naib Tehsildar, Jagadhri, had been appointed as the duty magistrate to maintain law and order, while the SHO of the State Enforcement Bureau, Yamunanagar, along with his team, was present at the site during the action.

“During the demolition, our team demolished unpaved roads and one foundation in this colony. It was spread over two acres of land,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

He said notices had been issued to the defaulters as per the rules under the Urban Area Act 8 of 1975. Kumar further appealed to the public not to purchase plots in any illegal colony. “If anyone is found carving out an illegal colony or constructing a house in an illegal colony, we will take legal action against them,” he said.