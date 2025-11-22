DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Illegal colony razed in Jagadhri

Illegal colony razed in Jagadhri

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of the Town and Country Planning Department removes an unauthorised construction.
Advertisement

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department on Friday carried out a demolition drive at an unauthorised colony in Jagadhri.

Advertisement

District Town Planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said the colony was being developed illegally in the revenue area of Gulab Nagar, Jagadhri, falling within the Yamunanagar–Jagadhri Urban Area.

Advertisement

He said that, with the assistance of the district administration, the department initiated demolition proceedings against the illegal colony. “Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, I, along with staff members of my department, carried out a demolition drive in the said colony,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

Advertisement

He added that the Naib Tehsildar, Jagadhri, had been appointed as the duty magistrate to maintain law and order, while the SHO of the State Enforcement Bureau, Yamunanagar, along with his team, was present at the site during the action.

“During the demolition, our team demolished unpaved roads and one foundation in this colony. It was spread over two acres of land,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

Advertisement

He said notices had been issued to the defaulters as per the rules under the Urban Area Act 8 of 1975. Kumar further appealed to the public not to purchase plots in any illegal colony. “If anyone is found carving out an illegal colony or constructing a house in an illegal colony, we will take legal action against them,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts