Illegal colony spread over four acres demolished in Bhiwani

The Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in the Bhiwani-Jonpal revenue area in Bhiwani and razed three plinth level structures and a road network developed in an illegal colony spread over four acres.

District Town Planner Jaideep Kharb said the action was part of the department’s drive against illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions in the controlled and urban areas of Bhiwani. He said the demolition drive was carried out on revenue land in the Bhiwani-Jonpal area falling under khasra numbers 229/3, 7, 8, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

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The officials of the Town and Country Planning Department accompanied by the police went to the site where they found the structures and road network being illegally developed in the unauthorised colony.

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The structures were demolished by an earthmoving machine in the presence of a Duty Magistrate and police personnel. The DTP urged the people not to purchase or sell plots in unauthorised colonies and issued a warning that investing in such unauthorised colony to purchase a piece of land to build a house could cause financial loss to the buyers.