Illegal commercial buildings continue to flourish in Y'nagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 9

Illegal commercial buildings continue to flourish in Yamunanagar in violation of building bylaws. They allegedly cover excessive space without providing space for parking. Raising their voice against these constructions, residents of Model Town have asked the authorities of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, to take strict action against the violators.

“Model Town is one of the posh areas in Yamunanagar city. My family has been living here for decades. Earlier, there were no commercial buildings in the Model Town residential area, but now, a number of commercial buildings have come up, which are adversely affecting the life of the residents,” alleged Naresh Uppal, a social worker. He said due to the lack of parking space in those buildings, people park their vehicles in front of their houses or on roads, leading to traffic chaos at all times.

Ajay Kumar, another resident of Model Town, said he recently lodged a complaint with the Municipal Commissioner against the owners of an under-construction building for violating building bylaws.

He added that when the MC authorities, including the District Town Planner, Assistant Town Planner and a building inspector, visited the site of the said building, they found that the owners had constructed it in more than the sanctioned area. “The MC authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the building owners,” said Kumar.

Residents alleged that the authorities only issued a notice to the violators but did not take further action against them.

“A number of commercial buildings have come up in the recent past in several areas of Yamunanagar in violation of bylaws, but the MC authorities have been ignoring it,” said a resident.

Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they took appropriate action against the violators. “Notices were issued to them and their properties would be sealed if they fail to give satisfactory replies. Besides, the building will be demolished,” he added.